Early Super Cup Team News: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Here is the early team news ahead of this evening’s Liverpool vs Chelsea clash in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul.

Liverpool team news

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker (calf) is ruled out with the injury he picked up against Norwich City last Friday night.

Summer signing Adrian, who came off the bench against the Canaries, is set to start.

Veteran former Preston North End keeper Andy Lonergan could be on the bench if Caoimhin Kelleher is not deemed fit enough.

Dejan Lovren has not travelled to Turkey, with the club saying he has an illness. Other reports have suggested he is on the verge of making a transfer away from Anfield.

Chelsea team news

Midfielder N’Golo Kanta will be assessed ahead of kick-off after sustaining a slight injury in last weekend’s Premier League defeat at Manchester United.

Antonio Rudiger (knee) and Willian (hamstring) have both travelled to Istanbul and took part in training in the stadium yesterday evening. Coach Frank Lampard has confirmed that both players will be on the bench.

Long-term absentees Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi (both Achilles) remain sidelined.