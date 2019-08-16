Early Team News: Arsenal vs Burnley

Arsenal host Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in the early kick-off in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal pair Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are both available to play after being withdrawn from the trip to Newcastle United over security concerns.

They have trained this week. Ozil has been suffering with illness, but is ready to play against the Clarets.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka (bruised back and leg) will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Kieran Tierney (hernia), Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee) and Dinos Mavropanos (groin) all remain sidelined through injury.

Club record signing Nicolas Pepe will hope to make his first start for the Gunners after coming off the bench against the Magpies.

Burnley team news

Left-back Charlie Taylor is fit again, but manager Sean Dyche will have to decide whether he has enough match fitness.

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater is not yet match fit after his lengthy spell on the sidelines at Chelsea and will not be involved.

Midfielder Steven Defour (calf) and winger Robbie Brady (ribs) are back in training but not yet available.