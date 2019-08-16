Early Team News: Man City vs Tottenham

Here is the early team news ahead of tomorrow’s tea-time kick-off in the Premier League between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Man City team news

Fernandinho and summer signing Joao Cancelo will be assessed to determine whether they are fit enough to be involved. Both are lacking match fitness, with Fernandinho having featured in Brazil’s Copa America triumph and Cancelo only joining City are the pre-season schedule was complete.

Leroy Sane and Benjamin Mendy are both ruled out due to knee injuries.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham Hotspur’s deadline day signing Ryan Sessegnon and attacking midfielder Dele Alli are unavailable due to hamstring injuries. Both are taking part in on-field rehabilitation as they step up their recoveries.

Defender Juan Foyth is suspended and also sidelined with an ankle injury.

Forward Heung-min Son is unavailable as he serves the final game of his suspension.

Left-back Ben Davies is back in training and faces a late fitness test to determine whether he can return to action after his groin operation.