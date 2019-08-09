Early Team News: Man Utd vs Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea start their 2019/20 Premier League campaigns at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Here is the current team news for both sides.

Man Utd team news

New signing Harry Maguire is set to make his Manchester United debut in this game.

Midfielder Paul Pogba is also fit to start after his recent injury. He missed the final pre-season friendly against AC Milan due to a back spasm, though there was some speculation that the Frenchman may have been seeking to force a transfer away from Old Trafford.

United’s other summer signings, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and winger Daniel James, are in line for their first competitive appearances for the club.

Eric Bailly (knee) is out, while Alexis Sanchez is unlikely to feature after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer declared him “four or five weeks behind” the rest of the squad due to an injury sustained on Copa America duty with Chile.

Chelsea team news

Midfielder N’Golo Kante is available, but manager Frank Lampard will have to decide whether his has enough match fitness to be involved.

The game is likely to come too soon for Willian (hamstring) and Antonio Rudiger (knee), though the German defender has been training with the team.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi (both Achillies) are ruled out.

USA international Christian Pulisic is in line for his Premier League debut.

Academy product Mason Mount will hope to be involved after impressing during pre-season.