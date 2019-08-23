Early Team News: Norwich vs Chelsea

Norwich City host Chelsea in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League. The Canaries are currently above the Blues in the table, with Frank Lampard still seeking his first win.

Norwich team news

Canaries defender Timm Klose has shaken off the hip injury that forced him to miss the first two games of the season and could feature.

Christoph Zimmerman (knee) is still out, while Onel Hernandez (knee) is out for three months after a fall at home.

Chelsea team news

Midfielder N’Golo Kante is a major doubt for the trip to Carrow Road after suffering an ankle injury in training at Cobham this week.

Antonio Rudiger made his comeback from his knee injury in the under-23 win over Liverpool earlier this week, but is unlikely to feature after four months out.

Callum Hudson-Odoi returned to training this week after his Achilles injury, but this game will come too soon for him.