Early Team News: Tottenham vs Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa start their Premier League campaigns at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening. Here is the early team news, which might give some indication as to how the two sides will lineup.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham deadline day signing Ryan Sessegnon is not in contention to make his debut. He is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Fellow new arrivals Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndomdele could be involved.

Juan Foyth is suspended and also carrying an ankle injury, while Dele Alli (hamstring) and Heung-min Son (suspended).

Left-back Ben Davies has returned to training, but is still building his fitness after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama are both back in full training.

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa’s club record signing Wesley and a host of the promoted side’s other signings are in line for debuts.

Douglas Luiz, Matt Targett, Ezri Konza, Marvelous Nakamba, Trezeguet, Anwal El Ghazi, Tom Heaton, Bjorn Engels, Jota and Kortney Hause are among the other new arrivals in contention to feature.

The only absentee from Dean Smith’s squad is injured defender James Chester.