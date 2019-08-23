Early Team News: Tottenham vs Newcastle

Here is the early team news ahead of this weekend’s game between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli has returned to full training and will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s game.

Forward Heung-min Son has served his three-match ban and is available after suspension.

Club record signing Tanguy Ndombele (thigh) is ruled after after sustaining a minor injury in training this week.

Juan Foyth (ankle) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are also out.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle’s summer signing Joelinton (hip) has shaken off the knock he sustained against Norwich City and is available for selection.

Fellow new arrival Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh) is expected to return after missing the trip to Carrow Road.

Strikers Andy Carroll (fitness) and Dwight Gayle (calf) are both ruled out.

DeAndre Yedlin (groin), Christian Atsu (thigh), Florian Lejeune (knee) and Jack Colback (groin) also remain sidelined with their injuries.