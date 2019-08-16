Early Team News: Wolves vs Man Utd

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United face each other at Molineux in Monday night’s Premier League fixture. Here’s the early team news ahead of the game.

Wolves team news

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo made nine changes for the Europa League thrashing of Pyunik on Thursday evening, so is expected to reinstate his regular starters for the United game.

John Ruddy, Jesus Vallejo, Maximilian Kilman, Adama Traore, Ruben Vinagre, Romain Saiss, Morgan Gibbs-White, Pedro Neto and Patrick Cutrone all came in for the European game, with Neto making his debut and Gibbs-White scoring his first competitive goal for the club.

Only João Moutinho and Conor Coady retained their places from the 0-0 draw with Leicester City in Wolves’ Premier League opener.

Espirito Santo has no injuries and a full squad to choose from for the United game.

Man Utd team news

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he expects to have the same players available as for last weekend’s win over Chelsea.

That means summer signings Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James are all in line to make their second competitive appearances for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer says Alexis Sanchez is close to being involved, but is still behind in his fitness. He was involved in Chile’s Copa America campaign, but sustained a hamstring injury during the tournament. United’s top earner has now been back in training for three weeks.

Eric Bailly (knee) and Tim Fosu-Mensah (knee) remain sidelined.