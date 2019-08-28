Former Aston Villa and Liverpool striker Dean Saunders jailed

Former Wales international Dean Saunders has been jailed for 10 weeks for refusing to provide a roadside breath test.

The ex-Aston Villa, Liverpool and Derby County was stopped on suspicion of drink-driving by police in Boughton, Chester, on May 10.

Saunders was slurring and had to use his Audi A8 to prop himself up when officers asked him to get out of the car.

The 55-year-old initially denied failing to comply with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis at a police station. But he later pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

Saunders, of The Paddocks, Whitegate, Cheshire, had attended Chester Races on the day of his arrest. He told the court he had drunk two pints of beer during the event.

His lawyer claimed the alcohol could have “interacted” with the medication he takes for knee injuries and asthma.

But District Judge Nicholas Sanders “Throughout these proceedings you have shown yourself to be arrogant, thinking you are someone whose previous and current role in the public eye entitles you to be above the law.

“In fact the opposite is true – someone in the public eye should expect a deterrent sentence when they flout the law.”

According to the BBC, BT Sport pundit Saunders look crestfallen when he realised he was going to jail.