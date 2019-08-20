Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri treated for pneumonia

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri is undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

The ex-Chelsea boss missed a pre-season friendly against Triestina over the weekend with what was at that stage thought to be a bout of flu.

But after further tests were carried out, Sarri was diagnosed with pneumonia. He was at Juve’s training ground on Monday but did not participate in the session as the Italian champions’ medical team started his treatment.

It is now unclear whether Sarri will be well enough to take charge of what should be his first Serie A match as Juve boss. The Bianconeri start their 2019/20 campaign away at Parma on Saturday.

Sarri replaced Max Allegri as Juventus coach in June after one season in charge at Stamford Bridge. He won the Europa League and guided the Blues to the Carabao Cup final and a third place finish in the Premier League last term.

His former team sent well wishes.