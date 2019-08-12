Former Leicester defender Harry Maguire reacts to his Man Utd debut
Manchester United’s new signing Harry Maguire has been giving his reaction to making his debut for the club.
The England international – signed from Leicester City for a world record fee for a defender of £80m last week – started United’s Premier League opener against Chelsea at Old Trafford yesterday afternoon.
Maguire, who partnered Victor Lindelof in central defence, helped the Red Devils to a 4-0 win over the Blues in his first appearance for them.
Writing on Twitter after the game, the 26-year-old said: “Proud to make my debut and great to get three points at Old Trafford, the atmosphere was class.
“Clean sheet for the team too. Thanks for the amazing support.”
Proud to make my debut and great to get three points at Old Trafford, the atmosphere was class 🔴
Clean sheet for the team too. Thanks for the amazing support 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tLj8LzrV8M
— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 11, 2019