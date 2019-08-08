Former Man Utd youngster DJ Buffonge signs for Spezia

Ex-Manchester United prospect DJ Buffonge has joined Italian side Spezia on a free transfer.

Buffonge was once tipped for the very top at Old Trafford, but was released at the end of last season.

He has now joined Spezia, who play in Serie B – Italian football’s second tier.

Buffonge spent time on Arsenal and Fulham’s books, before making his move to United in 2015.

Having come through the under-18 ranks, he turned out regularly for the Red Devils’ under-23 side and joined first-team training under then manager Jose Mourinho at the start of last season.

But in the latter half of last season, it became clear that a new contract was unlikely to be forthcoming and he was allowed to go on trial at Derby County and Bolton Wanderers.

Official confirmation that he had not been offered a new deal and was one of a group of young players being released came at the end of the season.