Former West Ham keeper Adrian makes surprise Liverpool debut vs Norwich

Liverpool’s new signing Adrian has been called upon earlier in the season than he probably expected.

The former West Ham United keeper, who was released by the Hammers at the end of last season, has unexpectedly made his debut in this evening’s Premier League opener against Norwich City.

Adrian came on as a substitute for the injured Alisson Becker late in the first-half.

Brazil international Alisson, who spent the summer on Copa America duty, suffered an injury in his right leg while clearing the ball.

Penny for the thoughts of Simon Mignolet, who spent 38 games watching Alisson from the bench last season without being called upon and this week decided to give up and move to Club Brugge instead.