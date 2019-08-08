Giovani Lo Celso in London to sign for Tottenham

Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso has arrived in London to sign for Tottenham Hotspur.

The two clubs agreed a €60m (£55.3m) fee for the Argentina international late last night. He had earlier been withdrawn from the Betis squad to play a pre-season friendly against Las Palmas.

Shortly after the deal between the two clubs was finalised, the 23-year-old boarded a private jet bound for the UK.

Having arrived in London, Lo Celso is now expected to finalise his transfer to the Champions League finalists before today’s 5pm transfer deadline.

He is yet to agree personal terms and will need to undergo a medical today, but the deal is set to go ahead.

If it does, it will match Spurs’ club record transfer fee, which was set when they signed Tanguy Ndomdele from Lyon earlier this summer.

Lo Celso started his career in his homeland with Rosario Central. He joined Paris Saint-Germain in July 2016, but moved to Betis on loan in August 2018. They triggered an option to buy the midfielder in April.