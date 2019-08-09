Giovani Lo Celso reacts to signing for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur’s deadline day signing Giovani Lo Celso has taken to social media to react to signing for the club.

The club’s joint-record signing joined from Spanish side Real Betis in a £55.3m deal yesterday.

The 23-year-old has now posted on his Twitter account to state that he is “really excited to be here”.

The Argentina international midfielder’s tweet was accompanied by a post-signing photo of Lo Celso holding a Spurs home shirt.