Giovani Lo Celso’s farewell message to Real Betis after joining Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur’s new joint-record signing Giovani Lo Celso has taken to social media to bid farewell to former club Real Betis.
The Argentina international joined the Spanish side on loan from Paris Saint-Germain a year ago. The deal was converted to a permanent transfer in April, but the 23-year-old is now a Spurs player after a £55.3m deadline day deal.
Lo Celso says he is leaving Betis with fond memories of his year there.
Writing to his former employers on Twitter in Spanish, the midfielder said: “I take the best memories and leave behind great moments in which I have felt the love of all.
“Thanks players, coaching staff, managers and all the employees who work in the club. #MushoBetis💚 forever!!!”
Me llevo los mejores recuerdos y dejo atrás grandes momentos en los que he sentido el cariño de todos. Gracias jugadores , cuerpo técnico , directivos y a todos los empleados que trabajan en el club. #MushoBetis 💚siempre!!! pic.twitter.com/rMmAT8n57x
— Giovani Lo Celso (@LoCelsoGiovani) August 8, 2019