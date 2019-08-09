Giovani Lo Celso’s farewell message to Real Betis after joining Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur’s new joint-record signing Giovani Lo Celso has taken to social media to bid farewell to former club Real Betis.

The Argentina international joined the Spanish side on loan from Paris Saint-Germain a year ago. The deal was converted to a permanent transfer in April, but the 23-year-old is now a Spurs player after a £55.3m deadline day deal.

Lo Celso says he is leaving Betis with fond memories of his year there.

Writing to his former employers on Twitter in Spanish, the midfielder said: “I take the best memories and leave behind great moments in which I have felt the love of all.

“Thanks players, coaching staff, managers and all the employees who work in the club. #MushoBetis💚 forever!!!”