Harry Maguire passes Man Utd medical

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has passed his medical at Manchester United.

The England international, aged 26, was seen in Manchester yesterday after the Red Devils reportedly agreed a £90m fee with the Foxes at the end of last week.

Sky Sports claims Maguire has undertaken a medical that was completed without any issues being uncovered.

Given United’s requirement to keep shareholders up-to-date with transfer business promptly, an official announcement of the centre-back’s signing is likely to follow later today.

His impending world record deal for a defender will make him United’s third signing of the summer following the capture of Daniel James from Swansea City and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

United had previously been linked with a £4m bid for Maguire in 2013 during David Moyes’ time in charge. At that time Maguire was at Sheffield United and went on to join Hull City in July 2014, and moved to the King Power Stadium in a £12m deal in June 2017.