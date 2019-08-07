Harry Maguire’s Man Utd squad number confirmed

Manchester United have confirmed new signing Harry Maguire’s squad number for the 2019/20 season.

The England international, aged 26, will wear the number 5 shirt for United following his £80m transfer from Leiceister City.

The Red Devils’ number 5 squad number has been vacant for a year since Argentina international Marcos Rojo switched to number 16 ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Prior to that, Rojo had held the number 5 shirt since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

United legend Rio Ferdinand was the previous occupant, wearing 5 from his arrival at Old Trafford from Leeds United in 2003 until his exit in 2014, and even going as far as to name his lifestyle brand and magazine in honour of his shirt number.

Other players to wear the number 5 shirt for United in the Premier League era are Lee Sharpe, Ronny Johnsen and Jaap Stam.

Maguire previously wore the number 5 jersey at Sheffield United and Hull City. He wore number 15 at former club Leicester, where captain Wes Morgan was the long-term occupant of the number 5 shirt.

When on international duty with England, Maguire tends to wear the number 6 shirt.