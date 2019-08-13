Imminent Liverpool transfer confirmed

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed his plan to sign veteran goalkeeper Andy Lonergan.

The 35-year-old is set to sign a short-term contract at Anfield and will serve as backup keeper in upcoming fixtures.

First-choice goalie Alisson Becker was injured in the win over Norwich City last Friday night, while youngster Caoimhin Kelleher is still recovering from an injury of his own.

With Alisson sidelined for a few weeks with his calf problem, recent arrival Adrian is now the Reds’ only fit goalkeeper.

Lonergan, aged 35, had been helping out with goalkeeper coaching with the Reds, but was drafted into the pre-season squad due to Alisson being on Copa America duty with Brazil and Kelleher being injured.

The former Preston North End, Leeds United and Bolton Wanderers man is now set to sign for Liverpool as a free agent in time to feature on the bench in tomorrow’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea in Istanbul.

Klopp told Liverpool’s website: “The situation was even more difficult a few weeks ago because of injuries, but Caoimhin Kelleher is now in his final steps for being completely back.

“He’s training only [for] five days or so, catching balls and all that stuff, it looks all good but of course we have to find a solution in the short term and that will be, if nothing happens from now to then, Andy Lonergan.

“He was in with us, he’s a brilliant character, a really nice lad and helped us a lot in the pre-season and now we decided to work together with him.

“So that’s a very experienced solution but in the moment when Caoimhin is back then obviously Adrian is No.1, Caoimhin probably No.2 but we have to see how then he can have some games with the U23s or U21s [so] that he gets match practice as well.

“We have to see how that works but that’s then how we cover that situation.”