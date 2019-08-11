Injured Man Utd man sends good luck message ahead of Chelsea game

Injured Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has sent a good message to his team-mates ahead of their Premier League opener against Chelsea this afternoon.

The Ivory Coast international is sidelined for this match and for the foreseeable future due to the serious knee injury he sustained in the pre-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur in Shanghai.

But he took to social media to send well wishes to his colleagues as they prepare for today’s game at Old Trafford.

Bailly wrote: “Good luck, team, to begin Premier League play. I would like to be with you but I am working hard to recover as soon as possible so I can help you guys out on the pitch. Let’s go United!”