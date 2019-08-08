Inter Milan confirm Romelu Lukaku signing

Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

The clubs agreed a £74m fee for the Belgium international last night and the deal has now been completed ahead of today’s 5pm transfer deadline.

Lukaku, aged 26, had been pushing for a move away from Old Trafford. He had not appeared in any of United’s pre-season friendlies, and had spent this work training with former club Anderlecht in Belgium.

United have nearly recouped the £75m fee they paid to sign Lukaku from Everton in July 2017. He leaves Old Trafford having scored 42 goals in 96 games for the Red Devils.

At one stage, he had looked set to join Serie A champions Juventus. But ultimately he has joined their domestic rivals Inter, who first bid for him in July.

United’s decision to turn down a £54m bid at that stage has proven to be the right one from a financial standpoint, though it remains to be seen whether they will be able to sign a replacement striker before the 5pm transfer deadline.