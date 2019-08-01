Juan Foyth stretchered off as Spurs beat Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur’s problems at right-back worsened after Juan Foyth was stretchered off during last night’s Audi Cup final win over Bayern Munich.

The Argentina international went down off the ball in the second-half of the game at the Allianz Arena. He was clutching his ankle.

After hobbling off the pitch, he needed a stretcher to take him down the tunnel.

Foyth, aged 21, looked set to start the 2019/20 as a makeshift right-back, sharing duties with kyle Walker-Peters.

With Kieran Trippier having been sold to Atletico Madrid and Serge Aurier currently injured, Walker-Peters is now manager Mauricio Pochettino’s only option at right-back.

Speaking after last night’s game, which Spurs won on penalties, Pochettino said: “I need to talk with the doctor.

“He twisted his ankle but at the moment I cannot give an update. He said his ankle was very painful.”

Foyth is suspended for the first two Premier League games of the season, so would have been unavailable to face Aston Villa and champions Manchester City in any case.

But Spurs will fear that the young defender is going to be sidelined much longer than that.