Juan Mata admits it might have been easier to quit Man Utd

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata has admitted that might have been better for him to quit the club the club when his contract was due to expire at the end of last season.

The Spaniard had looked set to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer, but ultimately signed a new deal.

With United having endured a disappointing 2018/19 campaign and missed out on Champions League qualification, Mata says leaving and joining a new club could have been an easier option than staying.

In the course of making that statement, he acknowledged that United are not currently at the best point of their history.

But Mata claimed he has belief in playing his role to help United return to fighting for top trophies.

Writing in his weekly blog column, he said: “Given the situation it perhaps would have been easier to leave, to accept that I did not arrive at Manchester United at the best point in their history and not renew.

“However, I believed, and still believe, that it was worthwhile to stay, to work so that this club returns to fighting for big trophies. I want to be here, working so that Manchester United can get back to what it used to be.

“This is my mentality and the idea I have in mind. I feel that this was also the mentality of the people who made this great club what it is, and that is why it is so unique and special.”

Mata, aged 31, has featured in all three of United’s Premier League games so far this season, including last weekend’s shock defeat to Crystal Palace.