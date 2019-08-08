Kieran Tierney arrives for Arsenal medical

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney has arrived in London to undergo a medical ahead of his transfer to Arsenal.

The Scotland international boarded a flight at Edinburgh airport early this morning and is now in England to finalise his move.

The Gunners yesterday agreed a £25m fee with Scottish champions Celtic for the 22-year-old left-back.

Assuming there are not problems with his medical, he is expected to sign a five-year contract that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until June 2024 before today’s 5pm transfer deadline.

Tierney has not played since May and has featured only nine times in 2019 due to injury. He underwent a double hernia operation over the summer, which has prevented him featuring for the Bhoys so far this term.

Tierney has been on Celtic’s books since 2005, joining the youth ranks as a seven-year-old.

He made his first-team debut in April 2015 and has since clocked up 170 appearances for his boyhood club.