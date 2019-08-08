Kieran Tierney: Arsenal confirm Celtic full-back’s signing

Arsenal have confirmed the signing oF Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

The Gunners announced the Scotland international’s arrival shortly before this evening’s 5pm transfer deadline.

Tierney, aged 22, has joined the north London side in a £25m deal and has signed what Arsenal are describing as a long-term deal.

The full-back will wear the Gunners’ number 3 shirt htis season.

He flew down to complete the move early this morning after the two club agreed the fee.

He completed his medical today and will immediately link up with his new team-mates ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

All of Tierney’s career to date has been spent with Scottish champions Celtic. He joined the Bhoys’ youth ranks as a seven-year-old and went on to make made 170 first team appearances and win four league titles with them.

Speaking to Arsenal’s in-house media team, coach Unai Emery said: “We’re delighted Kieran is joining us. He’s a very talented player who will continue to improve. He increases our options defensively and I look forward to him joining our group.”