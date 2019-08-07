Laurent Koscielny’s goodbye message to Arsenal

Former Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has taken to social media to post a goodbye message to the club’s supporters.

The French centre-back, aged 33, completed a £4.6m move to Bordeaux yesterday after agitating for a transfer away from the Emirates Stadium.

While the manner of his departure probably damaged his standing at the club where he had spent the past nine years of his career, Koscielny was still keen to bid a fond farewell to Arsenal.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “As you know i engaged with @girondins. After 9 years spent at Arsenal, I took the decision to leave.

“I have spent wonderful years with this club, nine years during which i learned, evolved, grew up.

“This experience made me the player I am today. My decision to leave has been discussed for months with my club, my teammates, my coach, and it has been a well thought decision.

I see this departure like a new turning point in my life as a player but also in in my life as a man and a family man.

“However I hope you understand, and in any case i cannot be thankful enough for these years past at Arsenal. I am aware of everything that the club and you supporters have brought to me. But it is time for me to go home so today my will is to join the @girondins. This is a new challenge that I count on taking with determination.”