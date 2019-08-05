Liverpool confirm signing of former West Ham keeper Adrian

Liverpool have announced the signing of former West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian on a free transfer.

The Spaniard has joined the Reds as understudy to first-choice keeper Alisson Becker.

His arrival follows the transfer of Alisson’s former understudy Simon Mignolet to Club Brugge earlier today.

Adrian, aged 32, was released by the Hammers at the end of last season when his contract expired. He spent six seasons in east London, but was limited to just a handful of appearances in cup competitions last term.

He left having made 150 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions.

Prior to joining West Ham, all of his professional career had been spent at Real Betis.

He was called up to the Spain squad in August 2016, but has never won a cap for his national team.

Youngster Caoimhin Kelleher, aged 20, is the other goalkeeper in Jurgen Klopp’s squad so Adrian will start the season as no.2.