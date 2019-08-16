Liverpool hero Adrian doubtful for Southampton game due to ankle injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is an injury doubt for this weekend’s game against Southampton after injuring his ankle celebrating his penalty shootout heroics in the UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea.

The former West Ham United man, who played in Istanbul due to the calf injury sustained by Alisson Becker, saved Tammy Abraham’s spot-kick to secure victory for the Reds in midweek.

But he sustained what the Reds are calling a “freak injury” in the subsequent celebrations. You can watch the incident in which the injury was inflicted by a pitch invader here.

The Spaniard will now assessed ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against the Saints.

If Adrian is ruled out, manager Jurgen Klopp will have to decide between selecting veteran former Preston North End keeper Andy Lonergan, aged 35, or handed a professional debut to untested youngster Caoimhin Kelleher, aged 20.

Lonergan has 401 career appearances to his name, with Fulham, Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United amoing his former clubs, but has never played in the Premier League before. Should he do so tomorrow, he will be become the oldest English debutant in the Premier League this century.