Liverpool keeper Adrian hopeful of featuring vs Southampton after freak injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian says he is hopeful of featuring in tomorrow’s Premier League game at Southampton, despite suffering a freak injury.

The Spaniard sustained an ankle injury after being inadvertently slide-tackled by a pitch invade who tried to join the Reds’ celebrations after they beat Chelsea in Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul.

The supporter came out of the crowd and fan across the pitch at Besiktas’ Vodafone Park pursued by a steward. Upon reaching the celebrating Liverpool players, he slipped and ended up lunging at the former West Ham United goalkeeper, who had saved the decisive penalty from Blues striker Tammy Abraham in the shootout.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Adrian’s injury in his pre-match press conference this morning and indicated that 35-year-old Andy Lonergan might be called upon to start at St Mary’s.

But Adrian has revealed he is recovering from his knock and hopes to be available for selection.

He told Liverpool’s website: “Today I feel much better.

“It was a strange, weird situation because we were celebrating between us and one guy jumped from the crowd and started running.

“I think he slipped in front of us and also the security with him and made me a tackle from the side. It was a bit of a strange situation but I feel much better today and I hope [I’m] ready for tomorrow.”

On his chances of being involved against Southampton, he added: “Yeah, I think I have many chances.

“I feel mentally ready and I also hope today with the treatment of the ankle it’s going to be much better.

“But I’m very optimistic to start playing tomorrow again.”