Liverpool keeper Alisson ruled out of Super Cup clash with Chelsea

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been ruled out of next week’s Super Cup clash with Chelsea.

The European champions will go up against the Blues, who won last season’s Europa League, in Istanbul on Wednesday night.

But the Reds will go into the game without their first-choice keeper.

Alisson was forced off in the closing stages of the first-half of last night’s Premier League opener against Norwich City.

The Brazil international went down clutching the back of his right leg after making a clearance.

He had to be replaced by former West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian, who was signed on a free transfer at the start of the week.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed after the Norwich game that Alisson had sustained a calf injury and would be unavailable for the Super Cup.

The German boss was unsure for how much longer the 26-year-old might be sidelined.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Klopp said: “There is actually nothing bad to say about the game apart from Ali’s injury. That is, of course, not good for us, but we have to see how serious it is and then we have to deal with it.

“It’s the calf and that’s it. He couldn’t carry on, that’s not a good sign. We have to see.

“Wednesday [in the Super Cup], he will not play – with all my experience, I can say that already. He is injured, for sure, so we have to see how much.”