Liverpool new boy Harvey Elliott apologises for offensive impersonation of Harry Kane

Liverpool’s new signing Harvey Elliott has issued a public apology for a video shared on social media in which he performed an offensive impersonation of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The 16-year-old, who joined from Fulham last week and made his first appearance for the Reds in last Sunday’s defeat to Napoli, posted the video to Snapchat on the night of the Champions League final.

In it, Elliott mocked Kane and branded him a “f**king m**g”, as well as performing an impersonation of him.

In an apology posted to his Instagram account, the teenager said: “I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet.

“The video was taken whilst messing around with friends in a private environment and was not directed at any individual but I realise that my actions were both immature and senseless.

“I would like to stress that the contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I’ve been brought up, and I am truly sorry.”

Elliott is a boyhood Liverpool supporter and was cheering on his future employers as they beat Kane’s Spurs side in Madrid on June 1.

He joined the Reds shortly after his 16th birthday without having signed professional terms with Fulham. The Cottagers are holding out for a £10m compensation payment from the European champions for the teenage winger.