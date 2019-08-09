Liverpool players look ahead to Premier League opener against Norwich City
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to the start of their Premier League season.
The Reds begin their 2019/20 campaign against promoted Norwich City at Anfield this evening.
In the anticipation of the first Premier League fixture of the season, some member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad have been sharing their thoughts on Twitter.
Here’s what they had to say ahead of tonight’s clash with the Canaries.
Counting down… It starts all over again tonight!!
Cuenta atrás… Esto empieza de nuevo esta noche!! 💪🏻🔴 #7thSeasonIsComing #LFC #LiverpoolFC #Anfield #PremierLeague #PL #YNWA pic.twitter.com/4Chk55CI63
— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) August 9, 2019
First one. Let's go! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/dYXPiFIbeW
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) August 9, 2019
First game of a new season tomorrow… let’s go again 💪🏻🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/9NPz5hCZnS
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 8, 2019
And we’re off! 🏃🏾♂️💨 @premierleague starts tomorrow, looking for a quick start. How we feelin’ about the upcoming season Reds? pic.twitter.com/RK0smHs5h7
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 8, 2019