Liverpool reject bullying allegations made by Bobby Duncan

Liverpool have rejected claims they have subjected teenage striker Bobby Duncan.

The allegations were made on social media by Duncan’s agent Saif Rubie today.

He claimed that Duncan, the 18-year-old cousin of Anfield legend Steven Gerrard, was being mentally bullied by that club and that they had destroyed his life.

Rubie wrote: “It’s a sad state of affairs that a club such as Liverpool can be allowed to get away with mentally bullying and destroying the life of a young man such as Bobby.”

The claims seem to have their foundation in speculation of Duncan’s future.

The England youth international has been linked with a move to Fiorentina, but the deal has not materialised.

Rubie claims the Serie A side and Danish side Nordsjælland had both lodged offers to take Duncan on loan, with options to buy the striker next summer for a fee of around £1.5m.

In response to the lengthy statement posted by Duncan’s agent, Liverpool issued a response in which they rebuked the allegations made against them.

A club statement read: “Liverpool Football Club is aware of and disappointed by the unattributed comments and unfounded allegations that have been made in the media regarding one of our players.

“As the interests of the player in question are not best served by either inaccurate speculation, inflammatory statements or public discourse, we will be making no further comment.

“We will, however, continue our efforts to work privately with the player to find resolution in the best interests of all involved.”

Duncan joined the Reds from Manchester City in 2018.