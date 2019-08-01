Liverpool stalwart says squad miss former team-mate

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner says he and his team-mates are missing former colleague Alberto Moreno.

Spanish left-back Moreno was released by the Reds at the end of last season when his contract expired.

But with today being Yorkshire Day, Milner dug out some footage of Moreno marking Yorkshire Day 2018 by saying: “Ee by gum.”

The veteran midfielder shared the footage on his Twitter account. In the accompanying tweet, Milner used the hashtag: “#weallmissAlbie.”

Moreno, aged 27, has since signed for Villarreal. He joined the Reds from Sevilla in 2014.

He was part of the squad that won the Champions League by beating Tottenham Hotspur in May.