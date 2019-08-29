Liverpool stars congratulate Virgil van Dijk on winning UEFA Men’s Player of the Year
Liverpool players have been posted on social media to offer their congratulations to team-mate Virgil van Dijk, who has been named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year.
The commanding centre-back capped a year in which he helped the Reds to Champions League glory and won the Nations League with the Netherlands by being crowned as the best player in Europe.
Here is what those who played alongside him week in, week out had to say about his achievement.
Well deserved big man #YNWA https://t.co/ZLRkYtJzcx
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) August 29, 2019
🔥 Bigman#watchhimdefend https://t.co/DB8xJOrPdO
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 29, 2019
Ladies and gentlemen, your @ChampionsLeague goalkeeper & player (and defender 😉) of 2019! 🏆 🔥Congrats! 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/u444enQKEd
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 29, 2019
💪🏽🙌🏽❤️ https://t.co/rROkt4XlZd
— Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) August 29, 2019