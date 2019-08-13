Liverpool’s 23-man travelling squad for Super Cup clash with Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named a 23-man travelling squad for tomorrow’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea.

The Reds are travelling to Istanbul today for the game as they seek to secure a first piece of silverware of the 2019/20 season.

As expected, goalkeeper Alisson Becker misses out due to the calf injury he sustained in the Premier League opener against Norwich City.

Veteran goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, aged 35, is included in the squad and is expected to be on the bench. Fellow keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, aged 20, is included but is still recovering from injury.

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian is expected to start in goal against the Blues.

Croatian defender Dejan Lovren is not travelling to Turkey due to illness.

Summer signing Harvey Elliott, aged 16, is in the travelling group.

Liverpool’s Super Cup travelling squad

Fabinho, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Lonergan, Shaqiri, Brewster, Robertson, Origi, Matip, Hoever, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott.