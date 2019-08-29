Liverpool’s Champions League group confirmed

Liverpool will face Napoli, Red Bull Salzburg and Genk in the Champions League group stage.

The Reds went up against Serie A side Napoli in last season’s group stage. They won 3-1 at Anfield and lost in Italy en route to being crowned as European champions.

They also faced each other in the Europa League in 2010.

Liverpool have never faced Salzburg or Genk, though they did have a cooperation deal in place with Belgian side that involved loan deals for the Reds’ youngsters and fringe players.

Two members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, forward Sadio Mane and midfielder Naby Keita, will go up against one of their former clubs when Liverpool face Austrian outfit Salzburg.