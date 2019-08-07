Liverpool’s Harry Wilson reacts to his loan move to Bournemouth

Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson has taken to social media to react to his loan move to Bournemouth.

The Wales international, aged 22, has joined the Cherries on a season-long deal for the 2019/20 campaign.

Wilson, who impressed with two goals in six pre-season games for the Reds, said he was delighted to make the move to the Vitality Stadium.

He added: “Can’t wait to get started.”

Wilson won’t be short of familiar faces at Bournemouth. Former Liverpool players Dom Solanke and Jordon Ibe are on the books, as are his Wales national tam colleagues David Brooks and Chris Mepham.