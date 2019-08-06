Liverpool’s Harry Wilson undergoing Bournemouth medical

Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson is undergoing a medical at Bournemouth ahead of a loan move.

The Wales international, aged 22, has agreed his switch to the Cherries and now needs to complete the formalities before his deal is confirmd.

Wilson starred for Derby County on loan last season as they came close to securing promotion to the Premier League. The Rams lost the Championship playoff final to Aston Villa.

After an impressive pre-season, he appeared to have staked his claim for a role in Jurgen Klopp’s squad this season. Wilson scored against Borussia Dortmund and Lyon, and featured in six pre-season friendlies.

But it now appears the Reds are ready to let him leave Anfield once again.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen his midfield options ahead of the start of the 2019/20 campaign. Wilson’s national team colleague David Brooks is sidelined for the first three months of the season due to an ankle injury, while fellow midfielder Dan Gosling is expected to be out for a similar period of time due to a hip injury.