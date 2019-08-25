Lucas Moura reveals Tottenham’s record signings murdered their initiation songs

Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Moura has revealed that club record signings Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso have failed to impress with their singing skills since joining the squad.

Ndombele was required to demonstrate his dulcet tones to his new team-mates ahead of the Premier League opener against Aston Villa.

Lo Celso performed an initiation song of his own ahead of the 2-2 draw at Manchester City, in which he came off the bench to make his Spurs debut.

Moura delivered a damning review of both performances and is now looking forward to hearing Ryan Sessegnon in action. The England Under-21 international has been injured since his arrival from Fulham and is yet to be involved in matchday squad.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder told The Guardian: “We’ve enjoyed it a lot when new players come and we go to dinner in the hotel.

“Tanguy was very bad – very, very bad – and Lo Celso, as well. We will see about Ryan [Sessegnon]. He is injured. When he comes back, he will sing. It is very funny.”

Moura and Lo Celso are set to feature in the Premier League game against Newcastle United this afternoon. Ndombele is ruled out with an injury he sustained in training this week.

