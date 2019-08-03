Luke Shaw shamed as Romelu Lukaku leaks speed statistics

Wantaway Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku tweeted-and-deleted stats showing his and his team-mates’ top speeds during a pre-season training session.

In response to suggestions that he has lost his pace, Lukaku posted a graph showing he was the second fastest player in training, behind full-back Diogo Dalot.

But the stunt backfired when team-mate Luke Shaw started to get abuse from fans for being the slowest player in the session.

Shaw felt the need to defend himself by claiming United’s coaching staff had told him to operate at 70 per cent during training.

One player who was delighted with the leak was Juan Mata, who was glad to see proof that he is faster than Shaw made public!

They only wanted me to go 70% don’t let me start speaking on you boy 👀😰 — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) August 2, 2019

Here are the full stats shared by Lukaku before he deleted them.

Manchester United quickest players (km/h)