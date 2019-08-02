Man Utd confirm Harry Maguire signing

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of England defender Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

The Red Devils have paid £80m – a world record for a defender – to land the 26-year-old from the Foxes.

The former Hull City and Sheffield United centre-back has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for more than a year, dating back to Jose Mourinho’s time in charge.

He reemerged as a transfer target this summer and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally has the long-term target on his books.

Leicester paid £12m to sign Maguire from Hull in June 2017. He was managed by United assistant manager Mike Phelan during his time with the Tigers.

He made 69 Premier League appearances and scored five goals for the Foxes, and has 20 England caps to his name.

Maguire becomes United’s third summer signing following the arrivals of winger Daniel James from Swansea City and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

He will compete with Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and the injured Eric Bailly for a spot at the heart of United’s defence this season.