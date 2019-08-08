Man Utd confirm Romelu Lukaku’s departure

Manchester United have issued a statement to confirm that Romelu Lukaku has left the club.

The Belgian striker, aged 26, has joined Inter Milan in a £74m transfer.

Around 45 minutes after Inter had announced the deal came confirmation from United, who said that Lukaku “departs for Italy with our thanks and best wishes for the future”.

The tone of United’s statement is friendly, despite Lukaku have reportedly had his last wage packet docked for missing training and instead hanging out at former club Anderlecht as he waited for a transfer to be finalised.

Lukaku did not feature for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in any of their pre-season friendlies this summer.

He moved to Old Trafford from Everton in a £75m deal in 2017. He leaves having scored 42 goals from 96 games, including 77 starts, for the Red Devils.

Lukaku has played in the Premier League since joining Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2011. He has season-long loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Everton, who he later joined on a permanent basis.