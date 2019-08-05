Man Utd end talks with Paulo Dybala

Manchester United have ended their negotiations with Paulo Dybala over the Juventus forward’s wage demands, according to BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone.

The Argentina international, aged 25, was tipped to move to Old Trafford as part of a swap deal that would have taken United striker Romelu Lukaku to the Serie A champions.

But Stone, who usually has impeccable information on the Red Devils’ dealings, suggests that the Dybala half of the deal is off.

The former Palermo players salary expectations were reportedly viewed as excessive and called into question whether he really wanted to make the move.

United have ended their interest in Dybala after deciding that proceeding with the deal would undermine manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preference for targeting young, hungry players.

It is unclear whether Juve would still want to proceed with the Lukaku deal. United rejected a £53.9m bid for their domestic rivals Inter Milan last month.