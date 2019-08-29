Man Utd face Rochdale in Carabao Cup

Manchester United have been drawn at home to Rochdale in the Carabao Cup third round.

The League One side will make the 18-mile trip from Spotland to Old Trafford for the tie.

United and Rochdale have met only once before in senior competitive games. The Red Devils recorded a 2-0 win in an FA Cup tie in 1986.

The draw was made after the conclusion of last night’s second round ties.

Rochdale had booked their place in the third round with a 2-1 win over Carlisle United on Tuesday evening. Aaron Morley’s 25-yard strike and Matty Done’s goal secured victory and ultimately the perfect draw.

You can see highlights from that game in the video below.

Carabao Cup Third Round Draw in full

Wolves v Reading

Oxford United v West Ham

Watford v Swansea City

Brighton v Aston Villa

Sheffield United v Sunderland

Colchester United v Tottenham

Portsmouth v Southampton

Burton v Bournemouth

Preston v Manchester City

MK Dons v Liverpool

Manchester United v Rochdale

Luton v Leicester

Chelsea v Grimsby/Macclesfield

Sheffield Wednesday v Everton

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Crawley Town v Stoke City