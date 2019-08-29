Man Utd face Rochdale in Carabao Cup
Manchester United have been drawn at home to Rochdale in the Carabao Cup third round.
The League One side will make the 18-mile trip from Spotland to Old Trafford for the tie.
United and Rochdale have met only once before in senior competitive games. The Red Devils recorded a 2-0 win in an FA Cup tie in 1986.
The draw was made after the conclusion of last night’s second round ties.
Rochdale had booked their place in the third round with a 2-1 win over Carlisle United on Tuesday evening. Aaron Morley’s 25-yard strike and Matty Done’s goal secured victory and ultimately the perfect draw.
You can see highlights from that game in the video below.
Carabao Cup Third Round Draw in full
Wolves v Reading
Oxford United v West Ham
Watford v Swansea City
Brighton v Aston Villa
Sheffield United v Sunderland
Colchester United v Tottenham
Portsmouth v Southampton
Burton v Bournemouth
Preston v Manchester City
MK Dons v Liverpool
Manchester United v Rochdale
Luton v Leicester
Chelsea v Grimsby/Macclesfield
Sheffield Wednesday v Everton
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Crawley Town v Stoke City