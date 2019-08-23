Man Utd full-back ruled out until mid-September

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has been sidelined until after the September international break due to injury.

The Portuguese youngster has been ruled out of tomorrow’s Premier League encounter with Crystal Palace, and will be unavailable for selection until the middle of next month.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indicated that Dalot had been carrying an injury for a couple of weeks, but the former Porto player has seemingly been unable to shake it off.

Solskjaer told United’s in-house media team: “Diogo is injured, he’ll be out for a little while, hopefully he’ll be back for [the games] after the international break.

“He’s had that problem for a couple of weeks. But that’s it. [The squad is] more or less the same.”

United return to action after the September international break with a Premier League fixture against Leicester City at Old Trafford on September 14.

Dalot, aged 20, would have been unlikely to start against Palace this weekend in any case, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka having impressed at right-back since his £50m move from the Eagles over the summer.

Fellow defenders Eric Bailly and Tim Fosu-Mensah both remain sidelined with knee injuries, but United do not have any other injury concerns going into this weekend’s match.