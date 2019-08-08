Man Utd linked with former Spurs striker Fernando Llorente after ending Mario Mandzukic interest

Manchester United have ended their interest in Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, according to the Evening Standard.

The Red Devils are keen to bolster manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking options because of Romelu Lukaku’s imminent transfer to Inter Milan.

They had reignited their interest in Mandzukic, but have pulled out of any deal over the fee demanded by Juve.

United were not prepared to match the Serie A champions’ £14m asking price for the 33-year-old.

They are now pursuing other options ahead of the 5pm transfer deadline. The same report says the Old Trafford hierarchy are aware of the availability of Fernando Llorente.

The veteran Spanish targetman is available on a free transfer after leaving Tottenham Hotspur at the end of last season.

Llorente, aged 34, scored 13 goals in 66 appearances for Spurs over the past two seasons. He scored 15 goals in 33 games for Swansea City in the 2016/17 campaign.

He previously played for Athletic Bilbao, Juventus and Sevilla.