Man Utd man gives insight into Wolves preparations

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata has given a glimpse into the team’s preparations for this evening’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side face Wolves at Molineux in an 8pm kick-off tonight. Mata confessed that waiting all weekend for a Monday night fixture felt weird.

He revealed that United had been training every day over the weekend, but that he and team-mate David de Gea had found time to watch five televised games around their own training schedule on Saturday.

Writing on his blog, the Spanish star said: “We have trained every day and now find ourselves in our team hotel in Wolverhampton, after spending around an hour and a half travelling down from Manchester by coach…

“As you can imagine, I’ve had plenty of time to watch quite a lot of games after training sessions. In fact, on Saturday, David [De Gea] and I had a footballing marathon of five games: Arsenal vs Burnley, Manchester City vs Tottenham, Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, Racing Santander vs Málaga (I wanted to watch my friend David Lombán) and Elche vs Fuenlabrada (David wanted to watch Elche, the team he has supported since he was little).

“We also watched a little bit of Real Zaragoza vs Tenerife, as we wanted to see the debut of our good friend Kagawa in Spain… hopefully he enjoys some good luck there.”

Mata revealed that his armchair sessions were not his preferred build-up for game.

He added: “Truthfully, it feels better to watch other games after you’ve already played yours and won, so you can enjoy the rest of them knowing that you’ve done your job. Playing on Monday means that you have to wait.

“After winning our first league game, we want to extend our good start, although we know that visiting Wolves is always tough. Without needing to look back too far, last season we experienced it on more than one occasion. They are a very hard working team who always compete well against the ‘big teams’.

“Hopefully it will be a good game and we will be able to take home the three points.”

Mata came off the bench in United’s 4-0 win over Chelsea in their opening Premier League game.

A win of any description tonight will take the Red Devils to the top of the Premier League table. Rivals Liverpool are currently top with a +4 goal difference, which United have already matched.