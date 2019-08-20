Man Utd star takes aim at Twitter after racist abuse of team-mate Paul Pogba

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has publicly called on Twitter to put an end to the racist abuse being directed at footballers via the platform.

Rashford tweeted after team-mate Paul Pogba was abused on the platform after missing a penalty in last night’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The England international, who had previously defended Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham after he was subjected to racist abuse under similar circumstances last week, put the onus on the social media giant to clampdown on racism among its users.

He wrote: “Enough now, this needs to stop @Twitter.”