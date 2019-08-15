Man Utd stars leap to Tammy Abraham’s defence after his penalty miss vs Liverpool

Manchester United pair Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford have come to the defence of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

The Blues striker was racially abused on Twitter after his saved penalty handed the UEFA Super Cup to Liverpool last night.

Abraham missed his side’s fifth penalty in a shootout after a 2-2 draw. After the miss, he was subjected to vile abuse online.

His England colleagues Lingard and Rashford spoke up in his defence.

Here’s what they had to say.

Head up brother stand strong stand proud ❤ pic.twitter.com/FlJ52Nqj8n — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 15, 2019